A musical evening at the Summer Dinner Dance for The Salon Varietes Theatre

By Laura Kemp • 29 August 2022 • 9:16
Friday´s event saw the incredible Johnny G and The Rock n Rollettes perform, as well as the talented Martin Joseph performing classics from Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack. Guests looked glamorous as they were welcomed with a glass of Cava before their three-course meal with a choice of fish, lamb or pasta as the drinks were flowing on a gorgeous summer evening in The Green Label Restaurant at Chaparral Golf Club!
Many of the guests were supporters and regulars of The Salon Varietes Theatre, a fantastic English-speaking theatre in the centre of Fuengirola.
Guests Sheila Quarterman and Sheila and Bruce Godson said at the event: “We came here because of friends suggesting this amazing event at this beautiful restaurant. We are actually going to the theatre on Sunday and we are very excited, we are supporters of the arts and really enjoy going to the Salon Varietes Theatre.”
There are just a few full-time staff working at the theatre, the rest are all volunteers who give up their own time and commitments for events and shows. They all have a variety of hats and help out in whatever ways they can for this community organisation.
Guests enjoyed the warm weather, musical performances and stunning views from the terrace well into Friday evening!
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
