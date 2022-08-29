BREAKING UPDATE: Fire reportedly under control onboard Stena Scandica in Baltic Sea Close
A musical evening at the Summer Dinner Dance for The Salon Varietes Theatre

By Laura Kemp • 29 August 2022 • 9:16

On Friday, August 26, The Salon Varietes Theatre held a glamorous evening for their Summer Dinner Dance at Chaparral Golf Club, Las Lagunas de Mijas, on their stunning treetop terrace.

Friday´s event saw the incredible Johnny G and The Rock n Rollettes perform, as well as the talented Martin Joseph performing classics from Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack. Guests looked glamorous as they were welcomed with a glass of Cava before their three-course meal with a choice of fish, lamb or pasta as the drinks were flowing on a gorgeous summer evening in The Green Label Restaurant at Chaparral Golf Club!

Salon Varietes Theatre

Many of the guests were supporters and regulars of The Salon Varietes Theatre, a fantastic English-speaking theatre in the centre of Fuengirola.

Guests Sheila Quarterman and Sheila and Bruce Godson said at the event: “We came here because of friends suggesting this amazing event at this beautiful restaurant. We are actually going to the theatre on Sunday and we are very excited, we are supporters of the arts and really enjoy going to the Salon Varietes Theatre.”

Salon Varietes Theatre
Guests Sheila Quarterman and Sheila and Bruce Godson

There are just a few full-time staff working at the theatre, the rest are all volunteers who give up their own time and commitments for events and shows. They all have a variety of hats and help out in whatever ways they can for this community organisation.

Guests enjoyed the warm weather, musical performances and stunning views from the terrace well into Friday evening!

Salon Varietes Theatre

