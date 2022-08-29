By Sally Underwood • 29 August 2022 • 9:44

Aave, Solana, and Petrousus Token: Three Crypto Tokens Below the Crypto News Radar

The crypto news is focused on the happenings in the bear market. The current crypto news cycle is dominated by the Luna crash, Celcius insolvency, Three Arrow Capital liquidations, and similar stories.

As the bear market rages on, there lies an opportunity for investors to purchase tokens that are currently trading below their value. Before making any purchases, these tokens must be evaluated properly and viewed under the research microscope.

Furthermore, investors should look at key areas like fundamentals, use cases, community, and tokenomics to get a clearer picture of the projects. Purchasing crypto tokens during a bear market can be risky; investors should use research to mitigate that risk.

As strong stories dominate the crypto news cycles, many crypto projects would fall through the cracks and not get on investors’ radars.

Moreover, with many crypto tokens out in the market, many good projects would not get snatched up by investors. For example, Aave (AAVE), Solana (SOL), and Petrousus Token (PSUS) are three crypto tokens that are currently below the crypto news radar.

Nevertheless, these tokens have solid potential for price rebounds, and investors should pay close attention. Here is a brief breakdown of each project.

Aave (AAVE)

AAVE (AAVE) is a decentralized exchange that allows users to borrow and lend crypto tokens. Lenders deposit their crypto into liquidity pools while borrowers use their crypto as collateral for leveraged loans.

Borrowers pay a fee to access tokens in the liquidity pools on the protocol. Lenders receive a share of the fees when they use the pools. There are many different tokens in different pools on the protocol, giving users variety. Additionally, the value of collateral collected depends on the token borrowed.

AAVE is the protocol’s governance token, giving its users the right to vote on decisions regarding the protocol. In addition, borrowers can use the AAVE token to reduce the fees they have to pay when they borrow from liquidity pools.

Aave operates a DAO model which controls all the actions on the platform. Additionally, its decentralized nature means any crypto user can access it anytime.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a layer 1 blockchain that profers solutions to problems plaguing other layer 1 blockchains. The Solana Foundation launched the blockchain in 2020, although the project was originally conceived in 2017.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain is fast, cheap, and scalable with a larger block size. In addition, Solana is suitable for developing DEFI projects and smart contracts, making it attractive to developers.

The Solana blockchain can also host dApps (decentralized apps) and gives developers the tools to build dApps on top of their blockchain.

Solana uses a Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism, which is a derivative of the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The Proof of History mechanism is used to secure and validate transactions on the Solana blockchain.

The project is developer friendly, giving them the tools necessary to build and scale their projects. SOL is the utility token of the Solana blockchain, and it is used to validate transactions and to stake for securing the network.

Petrousus Token (PSUS)

Petrousus Token is a DEFI project that wants to increase accessibility for users. The project aims to unify all DEFI services simultaneously, making them more accessible to users. Furthermore, Petrousus Token will increase access to decentralized finance for users seeking alternatives to traditional financial systems.

Petrousus Token would also deliver fast throughput and a seamless experience to ensure users can perform transactions without network congestion. The project would empower its users to do more with their money and unlock the power of decentralized finance.

Petrousus Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain, and the PSUS token uses the BEP-20 token standard. Get bonuses when you participate in the ongoing token pre-sale. For example, you receive a 14% bonus when purchasing PSUS with ETH and a 16% bonus using BNB. Remember, bonuses can stack!