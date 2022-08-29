By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 17:01

Spain's Alicante province records multiple earthquakes in less than 24 hours. Image: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the National Geographic Institute, Alicante province in the Valencian Community recorded three earthquakes in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

The news of the earthquakes in Spain’s Alicante province was reported on Monday, August 29.

It was revealed that three almost consecutive earthquakes occurred on Sunday, August 28 and shook the regions of l’Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó during the early afternoon.

The first earthquake occurred at 3.03 pm and registered 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The quake in the province of Alicante was the strongest registered in the area in 2022

However, it was also the strongest registered throughout the Valencian Community this year.

The institute noted that its epicentre was located at a depth of nine kilometres, in the vicinity of the CV-80 road and near the first slopes of the Sierra del Maigmó, within the municipality of Biar.

The second tremor struck just over 20 minutes later, at 3.24 pm at a magnitude of 2.3 and its epicentre was located slightly further north, two kilometres from the CV-80 and six kilometres below ground level.

The third tremor came at 4.12 pm and was recorded in the municipality of Castalla, although very close to the area where the previous two occurred.

However, it was less intense, registering a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located at a depth of 14 kilometres in the Maigmó mountain range.

The earthquakes on Sunday, August 28, occurred a month after one was registered on the Orihuela coastline.

On Monday, July 25, a 1.6 magnitude earthquake was registered near Cabo Roig at 2.20 pm.

