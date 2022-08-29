Badly decomposed body discovered floating in the water off the Murcia town of La Manga

By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 0:44

Image of a Guardia Civil Maritime Rescue patrol boat. Credit: Guardia Civil

A Guardia Civil Maritime Rescue vessel recovered a badly decomposed body from the sea off the coast of La Manga in the Region of Murcia.

A body was recovered from the sea today, Sunday, August 28, near the port of La Manga in the Region of Murcia. The pilot of a passing boat spotted the corpse floating in the water at around 12 midday, just off the beach of Ensenada del Esparto.

Specifically, the lifeless body was detected between Playa del Estacio and Veneziola in the section just after the port of La Manga. An emergency call was immediately placed to the Guardia Civil. They deployed patrols to the location, along with a Guardia Civil Maritime Rescue vessel.

The rescue vessel eventually located the body at around 3;30pm, floating about 14km from the shoreline. While the search operation was underway, Local Police officers cleared the bathers from the beach area in the nearest vicinity.

A lifeguard in a canoe was employed to look after the body and allow it to float naturally towards the shore with the assistance of the current. Once at the shore, it was necessary for a judge to pronounce the man dead before his body could be removed from the water.

Due to the body’s bad state of deterioration – it was very swollen – it was estimated that the corpse could have been in the water for at least two days, as reported by cadenaser.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.