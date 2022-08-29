By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 1:18
Detroit police manhunt after three people gunned down indiscriminately
Detroit Police Chief James White has warned residents to be aware of a gunman who is on the loose. The suspect fatally shot three people earlier this Sunday, August 28, and wounded another person. They said he appeared to be shooting indiscriminately over a period of around 2 1/2hours near the DPD 12th Precinct.
The police chief urged anybody who knows the wanted man, or who might spot him, to call 911 immediately. He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5′ 8″ in height, and is said to be armed and extremely dangerous.
It is thought the man escaped on foot and does not have any form of transportation. A large-scale search operation is underway by Detroit Police. Analysis of the gunshot wounds of all three victims has already established that the same weapon was used in each incident.
🚨 EMERGENCY ALERT 🚨 This suspect is wanted for multiple deadly shootings near the DPD 12th Precinct.
We have multiple officers in the area actively searching for this individual in the photo. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LR8Rmaj2ve
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 28, 2022
In a press conference held by Chief White and Mayor Duggan, they confirmed the three fatalities. All available Michigan Police resources have been deployed said the chief, including a helicopter. The suspect was confirmed to be a black male. The FBI and Homeland security are also involved in the operation.
A live video recording of the press conference on Facebook can be watched here.
