BREAKING: Fire on board the Stena Scandica in the Baltic sea

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 13:27

EARLY reports coming out of Sweden on Monday, August 29, suggest that a huge fire has broken out on the Stena Scandica on the outskirts of Sweden in the Baltic Sea.

According to reports from Sweden, 300 passengers are currently stuck on the Stena Scandica outside Gotska Sandön in the Baltic Sea where a fire has broken out on board the ship.

According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, there will be 300 people on board, as reported by aftonbladet.se.

“We have alerted all available units, pilot boats, helicopters and other vessels in the vicinity to rescue the persons,” said Lisa Mjörning, spokesperson for the Norwegian Maritime Administration to Aftonbladet.

Swedish Maritime Administration helicopters responding to a fire onboard the Stena Scandica in the Baltic Sea.

The news of the fire on the Stena Scandica comes weeks after a 40-yacht sank off the coast of Italy’s Catanzaro.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

