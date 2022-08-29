BREAKING UPDATE: Fire reportedly under control onboard Stena Scandica in Baltic Sea Close
By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 15:33

Costa Blanca's Calpe Mens' Dining Club - new members welcome. Image: Calpe Mens' Dining Club.

The Calpe-based group have been meeting monthly for a number of years enjoying the company of members, guests and friends.

This year is the first year that the group have continued to meet in July and August.

On August 25, fifteen men arrived promptly at Restaurant Toix in Calpe for aperitives followed by lunch which included a drink and a chupito.

The Calpe-based group chose from four starters, four main courses and a similar number of desserts.

The service, as well as the quality of food, was very good and a great time was experienced by all.

No one seemed in a hurry to leave.

The Calpe mens’ next meeting will be on September 29. Arthur Croasdell will organise and inform.

The group are happy for new friends to be included and interested parties are asked to contact [email protected]

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

