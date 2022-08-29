Costa Blanca’s Calpe Mens’ Dining Club – new members welcome

This year is the first year that the group have continued to meet in July and August.

On August 25, fifteen men arrived promptly at Restaurant Toix in Calpe for aperitives followed by lunch which included a drink and a chupito.

The Calpe-based group chose from four starters, four main courses and a similar number of desserts.

The service, as well as the quality of food, was very good and a great time was experienced by all.

No one seemed in a hurry to leave.

The Calpe mens’ next meeting will be on September 29. Arthur Croasdell will organise and inform.

The group are happy for new friends to be included and interested parties are asked to contact [email protected]

