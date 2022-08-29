By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 18:16

Costa Blanca's 'Gaming Benidorm Fest' was a resounding success. Image: Benidorm Town Hall

Hundreds of young people (and not so young) gathered over the weekend to participate in the second session of ‘Gaming Benidorm Fest’.

The gaming fest lasted throughout the weekend and players enjoyed numerous game consoles, large screens and an extensive assortment of video games, Benidorm Town Hall confirmed.

The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, together with the Councilor for Youth, Jaime Jesus Perez, and other members of the government team went to the event to learn first-hand the opinion of the young players, and to take note of some suggestions for future events.

‘Gaming Benidorm Fest’ was a free event.

The event was held throughout August on the 6th, 7th, 27th and 28th outside the Youth Information Centre, in the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de Espana in Benidorm.

The department had seven complete PS PRO stations, three complete XBOX stations, VR glasses, a driving simulator and Game Pass Ultimate available for the event.

Participants were able to find games such as FIFA, Brawl Stars, Fortnite, Just Dance, Clash Royale, Lips, Forza 4, Tennis, Call of Duty and many more.

In addition, there were championships with prizes for the winners and raffles among the participants. There was also a conference with the title ‘Content creators, learn with the best’.

