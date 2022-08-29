By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 14:16
Costa Blanca's Gandia to hold "Quinzena de la Cigala" from September 1 to 15. Image: Andrei Nekrassov/Shutterstock.com
Olatz Megia, the Tourism Technician in the area, announced that the small lobster, langoustine, will be the main ingredient of the culinary event.
She also confirmed that “a total of 24 restaurants from Gandia will take part in the event.”
CLICK HERE to whet your appetite with a short video of what you can expect.
Jose Manuel Navarro, president of the Regional Association of Tourism and Hospitality in Valencia (DestíSafor) added that: “Although we often associate langoustine only with Fideuà, they will be working with this product in different ways: rice, sautéed etc.”
Domingo Ciurana, president of the Grup d’Acció Local Pesquera (GALP) and the Confraria de Pescadors, thanked the restaurants involved. He said: “Thank you for coming to the conference because it is very favourable in general for a fishing sector that is going through a difficult situation”.
Apart from boosting the fishing sector and territory and restoring its heritage, Gandia Town Hall hopes that the public discovers the local product which has a great impact on climate change due to the reduction of the environmental damage caused by transport.
Click here to find the list of restaurants involved in the initiative.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
