Costa Blanca’s Javea announces the results of its Bowls Club Taylor Trophy

As the sweltering summer slowly draws to a close, the final evening of the popular bowls competition actually experienced a welcoming brief shower, but it didn’t last long and it certainly failed to dampen the competitive spirit of the teams no matter what their position in the League Table.

The winning team were the ‘InCIDers’ who represented El Cid Bowls Club. They were always near the top of the League and fully deserved to collect the Trophy and prize money.

The ‘Mavericks’ were a mix of players from Javea Green Bowls Club and Benitachell Bowls Club and despite their best efforts they could not catch the leaders and had to settle for the second spot.

Finishing in third place were the ‘Bowlsmates’ from Benitachell Bowls Club, this was touch and go on the last evening and they eventually secured third place by just two shots!

At the presentation, Javea Green Bowls Club Captain, Keith Hamilton, gave out a bottle of vino to all players as a thank you for supporting the Taylor Trophy Floodlit Triples and braving the hot summer evenings.

Keith also thanked Brian and Matt Taylor for sponsoring the event and Brian, Carol & Chad for keeping everyone hydrated!

Dee Hamilton was also thanked for organising yet another great event.

The winners ‘InCIDers’ were represented by Richard Warrilow, Dave Hall, Yvonne Briden, Jill Glastonbury, Norma Warrilow, Stewart Beattie, John Carr and Paul Truncheon.

