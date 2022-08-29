Costa Blanca’s La Vila Joiosa opens the application period for municipal aid for the 2021/22 academic year

The Town Council of La Vila Joiosa, through its Department of Education, has announced a grant for families with children aged zero to three years who, due to their personal, family, economic and/or social circumstances, require help with the costs of childcare in local authorised nursery schools.

Applications can be submitted through the Electronic Headquarters or in person by appointment at the Registry Office from August 29 to September 16 2022, the Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 29.

The beneficiaries may be the father or mother members of the family unit to which the pupil indicated in the application belongs, enrolled in one of the authorised centres of first cycle nursery education in La Vila Joiosa, and who meet the conditions of the rules published on the municipal website.

The budget allocated, corresponding to the school year 2021/22, is €50,000.

Students who have applied for the school voucher of the Consellería de Educacion for the academic year 2021/22 and have been beneficiaries, will receive a grant from the council proportionally similar to this, according to budget availability, as long as it meets the requirements.

The amount of aid granted to each beneficiary may depend on the number of beneficiaries and will be distributed in two age bands, one from 0 to 2 years (born in 2020, 2021 and 2022) and another from 2 to 3 (born in 2019) and within each age band there will be 3 income bands; so that students born in 2020, 2021 or 2022 and lower incomes will receive a higher amount of aid compared to those born in 2019 and higher incomes.

Pupils born in 2019 will receive a minimum grant of €10 for each of the months they have been in school; and those born in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will receive a minimum grant of €15 for each of the months they have been in school.

