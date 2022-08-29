Costa Blanca’s Teluda Moraira gets prepared in anticipation of rainfall

The councillor for General Services, Jose Antonio Bisquert, has activated the action protocol as he does every year, Teluda Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 29.

The assignment to the public company, Teumo Serveis, means the work will be commencing in the coming days.

The drains and rainwater channels in the municipality of Teluda need cleaning in order to guarantee the proper functioning of the drainage systems.

Jose Antonio Bisquert emphasised the importance of the work, as it is a way of “being prepared for the ‘cold drop’ season to minimise the possible risk of flooding in the municipality.”

