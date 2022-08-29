Find out what happened on the latest round of Ryanair cabin crew strikes

By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 21:29

Image of a Ryanair jet. Credit: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock.com

The latest round of Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) strike action started today, Monday, August 29.

As reported by the USO union this Monday, August 29, up until 7pm, a total of 26 flights suffered delays at Malaga airport due to the latest Ryanair cabin crew (TCP). Two Iberia Express flights were also affected.

Specifically, eight departures and 18 arrivals were affected by today’s industrial action. Andalucia’s other airport in Sevilla saw five delays. These occurred in two departures and three arrivals. Iberia Express flights suffered the only cancellations, with two from each of Malaga-Costa Del Sol, and Sevilla.

At the national level, the bases from which the Irish airline Ryanair operates in Spain saw a total of 165 flights delayed, with six cancelled. The strike at Iberia Express resulted in ten flight cancellations and delays in another eleven.

This latest round of strike action by Ryanair employees is the final one in August. It is scheduled to run weekly from Monday to Thursday, from August 8 to January 9, 2023. It can affect the airport facilities of: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Valencia, Ibiza, Malaga, Santiago de Compostela, Sevilla, and Alicante.

The strikers accuse the company of displacing workers from other facilities to cover minimum services of up to 85 per cent, something that Ryanair has denied. They request the full application of the agreement and the reinstatement of those dismissed during the previous strike days in June and July.

In a statement provided to EWN, the airline stated: “These two tiny unions who represent only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew have held a number of poorly supported “strikes” in June and July which have had little or no impact on Ryanair’s flights to or from Spain. In July alone Ryanair operated over 3,000 daily flights and carried a record 16.8m passengers – many of them to/from Spain”.

“Ryanair expects no disruptions to its 3,000 daily flights in August or September as a result of poorly supported strikes by two minority cabin crew unions in Spain where Ryanair has already concluded a labour agreement with the main Spanish cabin crew union (the CCOO)”, it concluded.

Ruben Ramos, the delegate of the USO union in Iberia Express, announced yesterday, Sunday, August 28, that a complaint has been filed with the Labour Inspectorate against Iberia Express for coercing the cabin crew (TCP) on the same day they had started a strike at the airline until next September 6.

In response to these accusations, Iberia Express stated: “We have respected the right to strike because it is a fundamental right. There has been no violation and current legislation has always been followed”, Iberia Express assured Europa Press, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.