Flower Power Party in Teulada Moraira raises €4,500 for children in hospital

The money raised will be donated in its entirety to various projects for children staying in the La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

The groups have been collaborating with social causes for the last seven years, raising a total of €18,000 to date, Teluda Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 29.

The most recent work carried out due to the charitable funding was the decoration of the corridors and rooms of the children’s oncology area at La Fe Hospital.

With the recent money raised, the Ugly MC will begin the second part of the project it started last year, covering the paediatric ICU, neonatal and obstetrics areas of the hospital.

Thanks to this funding these areas will be better decorated, making the day-to-day life of the children and their families as pleasant as possible during their stay in the hospital.

Teulada Town Council has said it would like to thank all the entities, associations and individuals who have made this act of solidarity possible through their altruistic and selfless collaboration and participation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.