Tributes paid following the death of former pro-wrestler and wrestling boot maker Bill Ash

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 16:30

Tributes paid following the death of former pro-wrestler and wrestling bootmaker Bill Ash. Image: @AdamPearce/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, August 29 following the news that Bill Ash, a former pro-wrestler and well-known wrestling boot maker, has died aged 76.

Bill Ash, a former professional wrestler and boot maker to several of the industry’s top performers, has passed away at the age of 76, according to reports on Monday, August 29.

According to wrestling historian Greg Oliver, Ash wrestled under the moniker “Wild” or “Wild Man” Bill Ash and mostly worked in the south of the US. He fought against the likes of Ric Flair and also teamed with “Dr. D” David Shultz.

His claim to fame though is probably the creation of the iconic yellow wrestling boots worn by wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan.

People paid tribute on social media.

Cauliflower Alley Club wrote: “We send our condolences to the family & friends of the man who for decades created pro wrestling boots for some of the greatest legends of all time as Mr Bill Ash has passed away. B Bar A was the place to go for the best boots in the business during that time. R.I.P. Mr Ash.”

WWE star Adam Pearce wrote: “Godspeed, Bill Ash. Made boots for basically everyone, including my first pair way back when. I thank you for your service in and out of the ring. Rest well, sir. 🙏”

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Ash. Bill was a respected hand who worked mostly in the Southeastern territories and, with his dad, made belts for a number of stars back in the day,” Mike Mooneyham wrote.

Al Getz wrote: “It’s being reported that wrestler and wrestling-boot-maker Bill Ash passed away. We talked about Bill last year on Charting the Territories and posted links to YouTube footage of him in action.”

Top WWE referee Scott Armstrong said: “#RIPBillAsh and THANK YOU 🙏”

Another wrote: “Rest In Peace to the legendary professional wrestling boot maker Mr. Bill Ash of B bar A boots. He has passed away today. condolences to his family and friends.”

