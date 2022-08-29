Fuengirola launches initiative to install smoke detectors in homes of elderly living alone

By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 3:04

Image of a technician advising about the smoke detectors. Credit: [email protected]

An initiative to install smoke detectors in the homes of elderly people living alone in the Malaga town has been launched by Fuengirola Council.

As announced on its official Twitter account last Friday, August 26, Fuengirola Council will offer smoke detectors in the homes of older people in the Malaga municipality who live alone.

The initiative was presented by Ana Mula, the town’s mayor, who pointed out that it is a scheme aimed at the elderly people who find themselves in this situation and who adhered to the municipal initiatives of Home Help, Shared Housing, programs developed with the Harena Foundation, or Digital Teleassistance.

They must request it, either personally, or through a family member, at the offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Families. Technicians will study each case individually before delivering the detectors to their beneficiaries which can be fitted by themselves or by their relatives since they are not difficult to install.

In the event of an individual not being in a position to install the units themselves, local firefighters or Civil Protection volunteers will assist them with the installation.

“There are older people who need help in their day-to-day life and who live alone. The formula that we came up with to put an end to this situation was to set up flats in which people with a greater or lesser degree of dependency shared coexistence and were supervised by their Council”, explained the mayor.

“For more than two years, a dozen older people in our town have now stopped being alone. They are living in company, with the peace of mind that someone will always be there to lend them a hand and with the guarantee that their local Council will be with them”.

“In addition to this initiative, the Town Council has launched other projects to combat the loneliness of the elderly. This includes the home help service, digital telecare, and joint volunteer programmes promoted with the Harena Foundation”, Mula added.

She explained that: “In collaboration with the Fire Department, and following their instructions, we are going to reinforce the safety of these people by installing smoke detectors in their homes. They will warn of the presence of fire in its initial phase and allow action to be taken to stop the fire”.

