By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 15:21

German and Spanish fighter jets make low-level landings over Estonia Credit: castigatio/Shutterstock.com

German and Spanish air force pilots serving at Ämari Air Base, Estonia will practice low-level flights in Estonian airspace with Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets until the end of this week, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Germany and Spain’s low-level flights with Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets in Estonia are part of NATO exercises.

The low-flying exercises will take place in the low-flying areas of eastern, southern and central Estonia at altitudes of no lower than 152 metres from Monday to Wednesday between 11.am and 4pm, according to the Defence Forces General Staff, as reported by Postimees.

The flights will take place on Thursday and Friday from 7.pm to 12.30.pm and on Saturday from 10:30am to 12:00.pm

It is possible that the planes will fly past settlements or isolated farms, but if possible they will try to avoid populated areas.

NATO member states will allocate specific parts of their airspace for air exercises and drills, including low-level flights.

Among others, the Baltic governments have allocated areas of their airspace for low-level exercises.

Low-flying exercises are in accordance with Estonian law and are carried out in agreement with the Transport Board and Air Traffic Services AS.

According to a decision of the North Atlantic Council, the air forces of NATO member states monitor the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The air defence aircraft are based at Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

The news follows reports that Estonia has begun the removal of a WWII Soviet tank statue, threatening to revoke the residency of any foreign protesters.

