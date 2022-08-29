By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 14:54

Head of Russian-occupied Crimea claims Ukraine's breakthrough southern offensive is "propaganda" Credit: The Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

The Russian head of occupied Crimea, Ukraine, spoke on the southern offensive on Monday, August 29.

Sergey Aksyonov, the head of Russian-occupied Crimea made the claim on Ukraine’s offensive on his official telegram stating:

“Another fake by Ukrainian propaganda, which has been readily picked up in the West: Ukrainian militants have allegedly launched an offensive in the south.”

“This is just as much of an information gaffe as all the previous ones, as are the virtual “attacks” on the Crimean bridge, which the Kyiv regime’s couch troops have carried out more than once. Ukrainian formations are suffering brutal losses both in the south and in all other directions.”

“But the Western masters need to show activity, so the gang of drug addicts and criminals do what they do best: imitation and fabrication of information fakes. And drug addicts do not feel pity for people who are thrown to their deaths in order to achieve the informational effect.”

Ukraine’s military reported they were making gains in the Kherson region after launching a counteroffensive on Monday, August 29.

In Russian-controlled Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, evacuations from workplaces has been announced, people are leaving for shelters.

“Workplace evacuations have been announced in Novaya Kakhovka, people are going to shelters, there are no plans to evacuate the population from the city, the head of the administration, Vladimir Leontiev, told RIA Novosti.

