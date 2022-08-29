Help needed for the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales (Alicante).

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 15:00
LATEST ARRIVAL: Pony rescued by the authorities and taken to the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre
Photo credit: Sue Weeding
Founders Sue and Rod Weeding have been working harder than ever to care for 120 horses, ponies and donkeys in unbearable temperatures.
They work closely with Seprona, the government’s Environment protection body, but Easy Horse Care cannot rehome any of the horses or ponies they receive from them, even if they are healthy. Instead they are chipped and issued with a passport by a government vet but must remain in Sue and Rod’s care.
“Rojales town hall have been amazing” said Sue, “They continue to fight our corner and this year increased our grant to €8,000.”
The couple now face an exciting yet challenging future, as the government wants them to become a farm.
“Whilst this is marvellous because of all the horses, ponies and donkeys here, it will be nearly impossible for Rod to carry out the necessary work for the farm licence,” Sue said
“He is 73 but has to build more installations, and add fencing,” she explained. “At present we have almost no volunteers and struggle to do almost everything ourselves.
“We are delighted to be recognised by the police and authorities and work closely with them, but we cannot pay for the installations we so desperately for this farm licence.
Sue and Rod recognise and appreciate every euro they receive and every hour that volunteers spend helping the animals: “The only way we can survive is with people’s support.”
Moving forward to gain farm status with greater recognition and financial support from the authorities, they hope it will once again be the public who come to their aid as they return from their summer break.
If you can help in any way, contact them via their www.easyhorsecare.net website.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
