By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 7:12

International Atomic Energy Agency heads to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Credit: Twitter @rafaelmgrossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has headed to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, following rising tensions with Russia, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi took to Twitter to announce the visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant:

“The day has come, @IAEAorg’s Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way.”

“We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week.”

In addition Energoatom, the company that runs the plant, posted a message on the rising tensions with Russia surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant:

“¡‼️ Russian nuclear terrorism threatens the world!”

“¡The aggressor must be stopped as soon as possible, the occupied territories must be withdrawn, the Zaporizka nuclear power plant must be demilitarized and returned to Ukraine’s control!”

“¡World must say NO to Russian nuclear terrorism!”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine saw all its power units disconnected with Russia claiming that the action had started a forest fire, as reported on Friday, August 26.

Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief previously stated the intention to enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

