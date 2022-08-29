By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 14:19

Lithuania finishes constructing 502 kilometre-long fence on Belarus border Credit: A. Aleksandravicius/Shutterstock.com

Lithuania has finished the construction of a 502 kilometre-long fence on the border of Belarus, constructed due to the rising tensions caused by the Russia-Ukraine was, as reported on Monday, August 29.

The fence on Lithuania’s border with Belarus has reportedly been finished.

“The physical barrier along the Belarusian border has been completed. The fence and the razor wire stretch for about 502 kilometres.”

“Maintenance technicians are still working on the border, fixing minor defects in the barrier, and rehabilitating roads and construction sites,” as reported by LRT.

The news follows the Republic of Lithuania extending its state of emergency due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine with Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Speaker of the Seimas, stating:

“Unfortunately, the threat to public safety continues unabated. Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine continues.”

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes are being committed and are only increasing in scale. In addition, the Russian Federation is pursuing an open and intensifying rhetoric of threats against the states that support Ukraine, while at the same time denigrating their independence, territorial integrity, cherished values and history, and even questioning their very existence.”

“This increased threat to public tranquillity cannot be eliminated without temporary restrictions on the exercise of certain constitutional rights and freedoms and the imposition of emergency measures.”

The state of emergency of Lithuania was introduced on June 30 and will last until September 15.

