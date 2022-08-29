By Guest Writer • 29 August 2022 • 13:30

Chantal Lancelot and feline friend Credit: Mijas Comunicación

MIJAS cat sanctuary Aristochat is desperately in need of funds according to Chantal Lancelot who set up the home for abandoned and stray cats more than 20 years ago.

Speaking to Mijas Comunicación she explained that in addition to the cost of food and looking after the cats, she has to take into account utility bills, insurance, vet costs and medicines which averages out at around €6,000 per month.

Currently there are some 200 cats in her care but in this time of austerity, donations are not are high as they used to be and she fears that she and her daughter may have to close the sanctuary.

She has appealed for financial support from the Mijas community and also wants to remind everyone that they can adopt a cat which will have been neutered, vaccinated, have a passport and microchip with the cost around half the price of other similar operations.

If you would like to commit to donate just €1 per month to support the animals visit the website https://aristochat.es/.

“I know that a miracle is going to be impossible, but I ask that we reach 1,000 people who collaborate with that euro so that we can at least feed the cats, even if there are other expenses,” said a visibly moved Chantal during her interview.

