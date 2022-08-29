By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 9:07

Putin sidelines Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for unsuccessful war progress Credit: NickolayV/Shutterstock.com

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has been side-lined by President Putin according to the British Ministry of Defence, as reported on Monday, August 29.

The British Ministry of Defence reported Putin’s sidelining of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, taking to Twitter to post:

“Recent independent Russian media reports have claimed that due to the problems Russia is facing in its war against Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shogun is now being side-lined within the Russian leadership, with operational commanders briefing President Putin directly on the course of the war.”

“Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled.”

“Shoigu has likely long struggled to overcome his reputation as lacking substantive military experience, as he spent most of his career in the construction sector and the Ministry of Emergency

Situations.”

The news of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu being sidelined follows reports that President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the number of armed force personnel in Ukraine as the war intensifies.

In addition President Vladimir Putin of Russia has decreed several monthly and one-off payments for citizens of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Ukraine who were forced to evacuate to Russia, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

