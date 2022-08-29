By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 18:36

Rock Against Cancer set to return to Torrevieja's Parque Antonio Soria. Image: Rock Against Cancer 2022

AFTER a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rock Against Cancer will return for the fifth edition of the festival from September 9 to 10 in Torrevieja’s Parque Antonio Soria- next to the Friday Market area and the Water Park.

The two-day festival of rock music and comradeship is all focused on raising funds and awareness about the importance of prevention in the detection of cancer, research and treatment.

This year’s lineup is awesome and features some of the very best tribute bands in Europe.

From Denmark: for the third time, the guys from ALMOST AC/DC will rock the crowd plus Bryan Adams Tribute, Creedence Clearwater Repeated and Volbeatz.

From Spain: The great rockabilly sound of The Hellhates (Murcia), U2 Band (U2 Tribute band from Murcia), Mötorhits (Motörhead tribute band from Barcelona), Attitude for Destruction (Guns ‘n Roses Tribute band from Barcelona) and the stoner rock of Ricky Diamond (Torrevieja).

This year’s new venue at Antonio Soria Park will have one main stage, plus a DJ stage with Big FM Radio and a second stage with live music.

The organisers said: “We will have more than 20 artisans stalls from the Vega Baja and six food trucks from different parts of Spain with tasty food: Argentinian BBQ El Caminito, deluxe burgers, sandwiches, onion rings and potatoes from the 13*14 Food Truck, Chez Heidi Danish Hot dogs, GoFree sweet & salty crepes, the Asian and Hawaiian flavours from Cool Cat Street Food, and the Latin flavour of Latinos Street Food.

“And good news for vegetarians and vegans, because they will enjoy yummy dishes as well.”

They added: “Funds will be raised through the sale of merchandising and donations from the public.

“It would be great if we could let our hair down and escape from the monotony that we’ve become used to.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to enjoy the festival with old and new friends with the aim of raising money for the cause. This festival will benefit AFECÁNCER and Alicante Para La Lucha Contra El Cancer, with their venues in Torrevieja.”

“We are deeply thankful to our main sponsors: INGLOBA Engineers, for making the license project, RENTALMUR, for providing us with the electricity generators, VIKING ASSISTANCE, especially to John Einer and his brigade Skrallans AS, DVBLAB Communication and Monroe’s Rock Pub,” they continued.

“We also want to thank our local businesses in the Vega Baja and Torrevieja, like Mediterráneo Consulters, Torrevieja Consult, Aniorte Laakso, The Lounge, Floyd’s Bar, The Royal Oak, The Abbey – Alfredo’s and The Emerald Isle, for supporting the Festival, along with local media, without whom we’d not be able to pass on news of this non-profit festival.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.