Sailing Association Mar Menor (SAMM) hold inaugural golf match in Campoamor (Alicaante)

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 11:52

INAUGURAL GAME: SAMM Golf Society members at the first tee Photo credit: Terry Chapman

SAMM Golf Society’s inaugural game was held at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor on August 16.

Another warm day with a 33C temperature was offset by an 8.52am tee-off for this first game.

“Campoamor, chosen for its ample fairways and excellent restaurant facilities, did not disappoint,” said Terry Chapman.“After its low season hollow tining and top-dressing the course was lush with the greens in good condition.”

Jim Anderson was captain for this first game and, true to form, won the Nearest the Pin prizes on the par sixth and 15th.

Steve Amor took the Stableford prize with 25 points and Bob Fergusson the longest Drive on the 18th. Mandy Williams won Best Lady Golfer. The commodore, Dawn Morgan, was at hand to congratulate the players and present the prizes.

Next game at La Serena on September 27 with a 9.30am start will cost €47 for members and certificated sailors or €50 for guests.

Email [email protected] for more details.

SAMM – Sailing Association Mar Menor – offers dinghy to catamaran sailing, cruising, and a motorboat plus racing and social activities. More information is available at www.sailingmarmenor.com or email the [email protected] address.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.