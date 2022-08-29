Spain’s women WIN U20 World Cup thanks to brace from Barcelona’s Salma Paralluelo

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 11:19

Spain's women WIN U20 World Cup thanks to brace from Villarreal's Salma Paralluelo. Image: @SEFutbolFem/Twitter

AFTER losing to Japan in 2018, Spain’s women won the U20 World Cup in the early hours of Monday, August 29.

In a rematch of the 2018 U20 World Cup final, Spain’s young women took on Japan at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose in Costa Rica but this time came out victorious thanks to a brace from Barcelona’s summer signing Salma Paralluelo.

Spain ended a dream campaign by winning the title undefeated, conceding just two goals throughout the tournament, finishing as the top-scoring team (14) and with Inma Gabarro as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.

Coach Pedro Lopez’s side gained revenge for the previous U20 final at the France 2018 World Cup, in which Spain lost 3-1 to Japan.

It is the first time that the Spanish women’s team have won the competition thanks to goals from Inma Gabarro in the 12th minute, and two from Salma Paralluelo in the 22nd and 27th. Japan managed a consultation via a 47th goal from Suzu Amano.

Spain made it to the final after beating Netherlands 2-1 on Friday, August 26, while Japan left it until the 84th minute to score the winning goal against Brazil after the young Brazilian levelled the game in the 55th minute after going one nil down in the first half.

Fans reacted to the young Spanish side’s win on social media.

One person wrote: “European Champions in July. World Champions in August. Vamos!”

European Champions in July

World Champions in August Vamos! https://t.co/DVXNTWt1PF — Ben McShane (@sportsfileben) August 29, 2022

Another said: “CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPIONS!”

“Congratulations 🏆🌍” Ivana Andres Sanz wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.