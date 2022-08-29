By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 11:35

Spanish police arrest HUGE drug lord while purchasing sailboat in Ukraine Tomaz_Maja/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish National Police have arrested a drug lord who was traveling to Ukraine to purchase a sailboat for a new operation, as reported on Monday, August 29.

The “expert” drug lord was arrested while travelling to Ukraine by agents of the Spanish National Police, in a joint operation with the Swedish Police, the French OFAST and the Dutch Police coordinated by EUROPOL.

The detainee had a warrant from the Spanish authorities for his arrest in connection with the transport of more than 1,600 kilos of cocaine seized in Huelva in January 2021.

The arrested man is historically linked to the organisation of Carlos Silla Otero, a drug trafficker arrested in 2021 with more than 5,500 kilos of cocaine, the largest cocaine shipment ever seized on a sailing boat.

The events that led to the arrest took place several years ago as a result of an investigation into a criminal organisation led by a Colombian drug trafficker who, allegedly, had been importing narcotics from Colombia to Spain for more than a decade with an extensive network of contacts in our country.

The development of this investigation allowed the agents to discover the criminal structure that the group had established in Spain, France and Colombia.

Thanks to his experience in the world of drug trafficking, the man had managed to build a criminal network in our country for the introduction into Europe, through Spain, of huge quantities of cocaine that his clients demanded from him.

After several investigations, the agents discovered that the Colombian drug trafficker had organised a cocaine transfer in waters close to Venezuela in order to subsequently move the substance to Europe.

More than three tonnes of cocaine were loaded onto a sailing boat crewed by an expert “drug-trafficker” who had been historically linked to the organisation of Carlos Silla Otero – arrested in Atlantic waters in October 2021 while transporting more than 5,500 kilograms of cocaine on a sailing boat.

Once the drugs were on land, the police operation was carried out, which allowed them to seize part of the cocaine shipment, specifically 1,623 kilos of drugs located in a “cove” in a garage located in the centre of the Huelva capital.

At that time, the two people in charge of custody were arrested, but the skipper of the boat, who is now in custody, managed to flee. The Central Court of Instruction then issued a European Arrest Warrant

The operation caused serious damage to the Colombian drug trafficker, who began to intensify various meetings to plan new drug transports.

The agents found that he had contacts with Swedish criminals – among them with the man known as “Swedish Pablo Escobar” and arrested last June – as well as with various men he trusted who were responsible for contacting clients and transporters.

In the framework of this investigation the Polish authorities arrested the “drug lord” when he was trying to cross from Poland to Ukraine with the intention of acquiring a sailboat and using it in a new drug trafficking operation.

The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police arrested three people for smuggling hashish in the Port of Tarifa, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.