By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 13:13

Spanish town mourns death of 60-year-old gored by bull in traditional fiestas Credit: Twitter @alalpardo_ayto

The Spanish town of Alalpardo, Madrid, mourned the death of a 60-year-old man who was gored by a bull in their local traditional fiestas.

The small Spanish town of roughly 2211 inhabitants located near Madrid, reported the bull goring on Twitter:

“The Town Council of Valdeolmos-Alalpardo deeply regrets the death of S.G.M., a resident of

Serracines, after suffering a fatal goring on 28th August, on the first day of the 28th August, the first day of the running of the bulls in the Patron Fiestas of Alalpardo 2022.’

“The events took place at around 14:00 hours when the man, aged about 60 when the 60 year old man was gored to death by a fatal goring to the cello while he was running the encierros.”

“The Town Council conveys its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased for their tragic loss.

loss. As a sign of mourning, the flag will fly at half mast in the municipality.”

“The traditional flag parade prior to the bullfight to be held today at 18:30 hours will be suspended.

Also the Running of the Bulls scheduled for tomorrow 29th August is also cancelled.”

of August.”

“Flag at half mast as a sign of mourning for the death of the neighbour of Serracines in today’s Running of the Bulls in Alalpardo.”

⚫Bandera a media asta en señal de duelo por el fallecimiento del vecino de Serracines en los Encierros de hoy en Alalpardo. pic.twitter.com/WArc8GQQYU — alalpardo_ayto (@alalpardo_ayto) August 28, 2022

“The members of the Peña El Coñazo return to the bullring in silence as a sign of respect for the death of the runner and neighbour of Serracines in today’s Running of the Bulls in Alalpardo.”

Vuelta al ruedo en silencio de los miembros de la Peña El Coñazo en señal de respeto por el fallecimiento del corredor y vecino de Serracines en los Encierros de hoy en Alalpardo.#FiestasPatronalesAlalpardo2022 pic.twitter.com/VmCDIC5Tl2 — alalpardo_ayto (@alalpardo_ayto) August 28, 2022

“And this afternoon in the Plaza de Toros de Alalpardo a minute’s silence was observed at the start of the Novillada in memory of the runner and neighbour of Serracines, who died today in the Encierros de Alalpardo.#FiestasPatronalesAlalpardo2022”

Y esta tarde en la Plaza de Toros de Alalpardo se guardó un minuto de silencio al inicio de la Novillada en memoria del corredor y vecino de Serracines, fallecido hoy en los Encierros de Alalpardo.#FiestasPatronalesAlalpardo2022 pic.twitter.com/hDru3gIz9J — alalpardo_ayto (@alalpardo_ayto) August 28, 2022

The news follows reports that a 22-year-old female is in hospital in the city of Valladolid after being gored during a bull run in the municipality of Aldemayor de San Martin.

