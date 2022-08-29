By Guest Writer • 29 August 2022 • 15:20

The lit stage in Benahavis Credit: OPS

SUMMER Candlelight Concerts on the Costa del Sol are popular but as it comes to an end, these unusual, fun events are also tailing off but there are still some great evenings to come at affordable prices.

The next presentations at the delightful Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis takes place on September 3, 9 and 23, when the Elan String Quartet will be honouring the work of film composer Hans Zimmer starting at 9.30pm with tickets costing from €15 to €35 depending on where you wish to sit.

Enjoy a drink before taking your seat in the comfortable open-air amphitheatre

Then on September 18, it’s the turn of Coldplay and those who couldn’t get tickets for Barcelona next year can enjoy a piano tribute from Esther Toledano at the San Telmo Gardens in Malaga with tickets also costing from €15 to €35 for the 65-minute concert.

The night before, it’s the turn of the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga to host two concerts, at 8.15pm and 10pm featuring the Four Seasons by Vivaldi played by the Spinto Quartet and tickets are selling quickly at up to €45.

To make sure of your reservations visit https://feverup.com/ to view what’s available.

