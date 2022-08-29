By Guest Writer • 29 August 2022 • 17:33

THE Gibraltar Cardboard Boat Race for charity returns to Ocean Village on Saturday September 3 after being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic.

It’s organised by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) and teams of various ages are invited to create their own cardboard boats and race across the hopefully calm waters of the marina.

Judging of the best-looking vessel takes place at 10.30am with a whole raft of different prizes for adults and juniors and then the adults take to the water (possibly in more ways than one) at noon followed by the junior contestants at 12.15.

Oars and paddles have to be homemade and are under the same build restrictions as hulls so, contestants may not use papier-mâché in building the hull but they can use cardboard, brown wrapping paper, newspaper, tissue paper and cardboard tubes.

Although wooden broom-handles may be used for shafts or handles, the blades themselves must be made from cardboard, however edges can be taped and have silicone added if required, but not wrapped in tape or film.

Tie-wraps may be used to join the blades to the handles and the same paint rules apply as with boat construction.

There’s always a feeling of fun as many privately bet on who is most likely to sink first and there will be a raffle and entertainment with proceeds from the event being split between The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, St Johns Gibraltar and GBC open day.

