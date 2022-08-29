Torremolinos prepares its municipal sports facilities ready for opening in September

By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 5:02

Image of Torremolinos municipal swimming pool. Credit: [email protected]_On

The Torremolinos municipal sports facilities have been fully prepared, ready for the start of activities in the month of September.

As reported on the official Twitter account of Torremolinos Town Hall, it is preparing its sports facilities for the start of the season of winter sports activities that will begin next September. During the months of July and August, cleaning, repair and replacement works were carried out both on the outdoor courts and in the pool area.

“All these repairs and replacements of some elements were necessary. I hope that we can enjoy an area free of dangers due to its lack of maintenance for so many years”, commented the Councillor for Sports, Ramon Alcaide.

The structures of tennis courts 1 and 2 have been painted, as well as the main entrance to the pool, along with other elements such as doors and railings, ready for its reopening on September 1. Repair work and replacement of elements have been carried out, where necessary, to the pool vessels as well as showers and taps.

Thorough cleaning has been carried out throughout the facilities, and the electrical installation has been completely revised, an important step in these months. This work included the cleaning of all the elements of the pool, as well as of the installation itself.

