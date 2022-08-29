By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 7:30

Tributes pour in after Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon dies suddenly aged 38 Credit: ashvinluximon.muchedloved.com

TV star Ashvin Luximon, best known for his role on Eastenders, reportedly died suddenly in July following a brain aneurysm, as reported by his family.

Ashvin Luximon played the role of Asif Malik on Eastenders between 1999 and 2003. Following his death his family launched a tribute page in his honour:

“This site is a tribute to Ash, who passed on the 23rd July 2022 due to a aneurysm. Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.”

“He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.”

“Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful. As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club ( a charity aimed at helping men talk).”

“He loved you xxx”

Many took to Twitter to pay tribute to EasEnders star Ashvin Luximon:

