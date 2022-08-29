By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 18:47

UK government re-affirm city status of Gibraltar in the realms of the UK. Image: UK government/Cabinet Office

The Government has undertaken detailed research in the National Archives and established that the City of Gibraltar was granted city status by Queen Victoria in 1842 but was omitted from the list of recognised cities.



A newly-published record of 81 recognised cities confirms Gibraltar’s place on the official list, the UK government confirmed on Monday, August 29.

This status is a testament to the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

99 per cent of Gibraltarians reaffirmed their commitment to British sovereignty in a referendum in 2002.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism.”

“This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar’s special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said:

“The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper.”

“I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.”

