By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 13:40

Ukraine accuses Major of Russia's Chechen Akhmat unit of war crimes Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has accused a Major of Russia’s Akhmat unit of the Chechen forces of war crimes, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Ukraine gave a statement on the Major of Russia’s Chechen Akhmat unit, who allegedly committed war crimes, stating:

“The Ukrainian Security Service of Ukraine has identified the commander of the Akhmat special response unit of the Federal Service for National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic who ruthlessly killed five civilians in the Buchany district of Kyiv Region.”

“Major of the militia, Isnaur Ibrahimovich Musaev, has been suspected of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with a civilian killing.”

“The warlord was a member of the occupying Russian forces who took part in the invasion of the village of Mikulichi. Soldiers, committing violence and violence, carried out special raids to harass local residents.”

“Musayev and his associates, under the pretext of preventing cooperation between the security services and the Ukrainian Defence Forces, brutally shot people up.”

T”he SBU continues to investigate his involvement in other crimes in Kyiv region.”

The news follows reports that Ukrainian citizen Bohdan Tsyganenko is believed to have been involved in the murder of Darya Dugin. This was reported by the Federal Security Service, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.