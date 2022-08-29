By Matthew Roscoe • 29 August 2022 • 11:57

Ukraine's counteroffensive reportedly successful in Kherson as Russian paratroopers flee battlefield. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

REPORTS from Ukraine on Monday, August 29 suggest that Ukraine’s counteroffensive attacks are reportedly making gains in the Kherson direction as Russian paratroopers have been seen fleeing the battlefield.

Unverified reports from Ukraine have said that Russian forces are backtracking in Kherson thanks to Ukraine’s counteroffensive manoeuvres which are allowing troops to make gains in the region.

The Kakhovka Operational Group of Troops took to Facebook on Monday, August 29 and wrote: “In the Kherson region, Russian troops have moved away from their positions, paratroopers are fleeing the battlefield.”

According to early reports from Ukraine, the country’s defence forces launched a counterattack on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Region overnight and apparently managed to clear several settlements and reach the Kherson direction.

A video online reportedly shows a Russian soldier coming under heavy attack.

Russian video. August 29. The cameraman says that the 🇺🇦 Forces are firing heavily from all types of weapons. 🇺🇦soldiers occupied the first line of defense. The 109th regiment of the DPR retreated from its positions in the Kherson region, Russian paratroopers fled the battlefield pic.twitter.com/TnQtbQfS5c — Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) August 29, 2022

The operational headquarters of the Kakhovka military unit officially reports that the counterattack resulted in the 109th regiment of the “people’s militia” of the so-called “DPR” being knocked out of the defensive positions.

The “Kakhovka” OOV also noted that Russian troops in the Kherson region have been disrupted from receiving equipment and personnel from the territory of Crimea.

“The big and bad HIMARS demolished practically all large bridges (Antonivskyi Railway, Automobile and Novokakhivskyi). Only the pedestrian crossings remained. For Ukraine, this is a great chance to regain its territories,” “Kakhovka” OOV servicemen said on Facebook.

War correspondent Oliver Carroll said that “report that Ukrainians have had some success breaking through Russian proxy defences near Kherson is likely to be a fluid situation.”

Report that Ukrainians have had some success breaking through Russian proxy defences near Kherson. Likely to be a fluid situation. https://t.co/yM6S8i2XhJ — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) August 29, 2022

The news of the apparent breakthrough in the Kherson region comes after former Ukrainian MP Aleksei (Oleksiy) Kovalev (Kovalyov), who defected to Russia to become deputy head of agriculture in the occupied-Kherson government, was found dead on Sunday, August 28.

Differing reports suggest that the 33-year-old was either stabbed or shot. His wife was reportedly stabbed as in intensive care.

