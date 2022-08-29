By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 8:49

Ukraine destroys five Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, August 29, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 29 August. About 47,100 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/3wYpVR5ssn — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 29, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 47,100 after another 350 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed five more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1947 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 10 artillery system and 12 armoured personnel vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, there are no major changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions.

In the last day, Russia shelled civilian infrastructure with barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilopilla, Hai, Katerynivka, Myropilla, and Vodolaga of the Sumy oblast and conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia shelled territories near Peremoha, Svitlychne, Husarivka, Borshchova, Zalyman, Slatyne, Nove, Ivanivka, Ruska Lozova, and Sosnivka from tanks, combat vehicles, and rocket artillery.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the positions of Ukraine troops were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Konstyantynivka and Novoukrainka.

Russia used aircraft to strike in the area of ​​Volodymyrivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia shelled positions from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Shevchenko, Poltavka, Bilohirya, and Novopil. Airstrikes were carried out near Novopole and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukraine troops and taking measures to replenish losses.

Russia used aviation near Novohryhorivka and Andriivka to carry out the strikes. Russian reconnaissance UAVs were also active in the area.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, Russia’s naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Saturday, August 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.