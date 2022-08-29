Valencia CF complete the signing of Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani

By Chris King • 29 August 2022 • 22:18

Image of Edinson Cavani in Valencia. Credit: [email protected]

Uruguayan international football star Edinson Cavani has completed a move to Valencia CF.

As reported this evening, Monday, August 29, on the official Twitter account of respected sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Spain’s LaLiga Santander side Valencia CF has completed the signing of Uruguay international, Edinson Cavani.

The prolific striker joins the Mestalla club on a free transfer, in a two-year deal. Cavani was a free agent after leaving Manchester United, where he, unfortunately, spent most of his time on the treatment table.

Official, completed. Edinson Cavani joins Valencia on free transfer as revealed in the morning, here we go now confirmed. 🚨⚪️🦇🇺🇾 #Cavani Two year deal signed – Cavani es nuevo jugador del Valencia. pic.twitter.com/XOg39gQBnT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

Cavani will travel to Valencia this evening where he is expected to undergo a medical, before becoming Gennaro Gattuso’s latest signing. At 35 years of age, if he can stay fit, then Cavani’s abundance of experience and natural taste for goalscoring could set LaLiga alight this season.

Ever since arriving in Europe after signing for Serie A giants Napoli in 2010, Cavani has been recognised as one of the biggest South American imports to influence European football. He has enjoyed spells in Italy, followed by a high-profile move in 2103 to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

On October 5, 2020, he switched leagues and went to play in the English Premier League at Old Trafford for Manchester United.

___________________________________________________________

