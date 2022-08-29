By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 15:45
WATCH: Al-Sadr supporters storm Baghdad's Republican palace after Iraqi leader quits
Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1
Footage of the al-Sadr supporters storming Baghdad’s Republican palace was shared on Twitter, with one user tweeting:
“🇮🇶In the presidential palace captured by supporters of Al-Sadr in Baghdad today, people began bathing in the presidential pool.”
“🇮🇶 – Someone escaping greenzone by helicopter per reports.Reports former Iraqi PM Noori al-Maliki escaped the Green zone. Pro-Iranians accuse security forces of not doing their jobs per al-Arabiya.Same with Wasit governorate.”
🇮🇶 – Someone escaping greenzone by helicopter per reports.Reports former Iraqi PM Noori al-Maliki escaped the Green zone.Pro-Iranians accuse security forces of not doing their jobs per al-Arabiya.Same with Wasit governorate. pic.twitter.com/HCZtg2guqI
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 29, 2022
Further footage of al-Sadr protesters storming the Republican palace in Baghdad was shared on Twitter:
“Protesters in #Iraq seized the government house. This was shortly after the state of siege decreed to curb protests in #Baghdad came into effect.”
Manifestantes en #Irak tomaron la casa de Gobierno. Esto fue poco después de que entrara en vigor el Estado de Sitio decretado para frenar las protestas en #Baghdad.pic.twitter.com/w1VxTCOOtk
— Guido (@EseesGuido) August 29, 2022
“🌎#WorldTuit #Iraq #InVideo #AlMomento Supporters of the Shia Sadrist Movement take over the Government Palace in Baghdad. #PeopleUnitedForPeace #Sadr #Chii #baghdad #Baghdad”
🌎#MundoTuit #Irak #EnVideo #AlMomento Partidarios del Movimiento Chiíta Sadrista toman el Palacio de Gobierno en Bagdad. #PueblosUnidosPorLaPaz #Sadr #Chii #baghdad #Bagdad pic.twitter.com/SKCMti53kx
— Yoselina Guevara L. (@lopez_yoselina) August 29, 2022
Hours earlier, al-Sadr took to Twitter to announce he was quitting politics, leaving the country without a new government:
“I’ve decided not to meddle in political affairs. I therefore announce now my definitive retirement.”
pic.twitter.com/XKAzl1O3OP
— مقتدى السيد محمد الصدر (@Mu_AlSadr) August 29, 2022
In addition the state news agency Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the army has announced a Baghdad-wide curfew to start from 3:30 pm (1230 GMT):
“A full curfew in the capital Baghdad affects all vehicles and citizens,” the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
The news of al-Sadr supporters storming Baghdad’s Republican palace follows reports of a British geologist facing the death penalty in Iraq being sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
