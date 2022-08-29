By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 15:45

WATCH: Al-Sadr supporters storm Baghdad's Republican palace after Iraqi leader quits Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, stormed Baghdad’s Republican Palace after the Iraqi Shia cleric announced he was quitting politics, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Footage of the al-Sadr supporters storming Baghdad’s Republican palace was shared on Twitter, with one user tweeting:

“🇮🇶In the presidential palace captured by supporters of Al-Sadr in Baghdad today, people began bathing in the presidential pool.”

“🇮🇶 – Someone escaping greenzone by helicopter per reports.Reports former Iraqi PM Noori al-Maliki escaped the Green zone. Pro-Iranians accuse security forces of not doing their jobs per al-Arabiya.Same with Wasit governorate.”

🇮🇶 – Someone escaping greenzone by helicopter per reports.Reports former Iraqi PM Noori al-Maliki escaped the Green zone.

Pro-Iranians accuse security forces of not doing their jobs per al-Arabiya.Same with Wasit governorate. pic.twitter.com/HCZtg2guqI — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 29, 2022

Further footage of al-Sadr protesters storming the Republican palace in Baghdad was shared on Twitter:

“Protesters in #Iraq seized the government house. This was shortly after the state of siege decreed to curb protests in #Baghdad came into effect.”

Manifestantes en #Irak tomaron la casa de Gobierno. Esto fue poco después de que entrara en vigor el Estado de Sitio decretado para frenar las protestas en #Baghdad.pic.twitter.com/w1VxTCOOtk — Guido (@EseesGuido) August 29, 2022

“🌎#WorldTuit #Iraq #InVideo #AlMomento Supporters of the Shia Sadrist Movement take over the Government Palace in Baghdad. #PeopleUnitedForPeace #Sadr #Chii #baghdad #Baghdad”

Hours earlier, al-Sadr took to Twitter to announce he was quitting politics, leaving the country without a new government:

“I’ve decided not to meddle in political affairs. I therefore announce now my definitive retirement.”

In addition the state news agency Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the army has announced a Baghdad-wide curfew to start from 3:30 pm (1230 GMT):

“A full curfew in the capital Baghdad affects all vehicles and citizens,” the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The news of al-Sadr supporters storming Baghdad’s Republican palace follows reports of a British geologist facing the death penalty in Iraq being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.