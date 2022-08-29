By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 8:36

WATCH: Dancers plummet through bus stop roof at Notting Hill Carnival Credit: Twitter @neiljettel3

Dancers plummeted through a bus stop roof at Notting Hill Carnival, as celebrations got out of hand, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Video footage of the Notting Hill Carnival and the dancers falling through a bus stop roof was shared on Twitter, with one user tweeting:

“London, notting hill carnival, don’t twerk on a bus shelter.”

london , notting hill carnival , don,t twerk on a bus shelter pic.twitter.com/yz0UuYFZIn — neil (@neiljettel3) August 28, 2022

The footage showed eight dancers on top of a bus stop roof performing in front of a large crowd, who eagerly filmed them while egging them on.

The bus shelter suddenly gave way unexpectedly, causing the dancers to plunge out of view, shocking the recording audience.

According to police some of the dancers suffered minor injuries. They also reported over 38 arrests, various sexual assaults, attacks, drug possession and criminal damage.

The Notting Hill Carnival returned following two years of hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. In 2021, the board of Notting Hill Carnival issued a statement on the cancellation of the festival:

“Everyone involved in the event desperately wants a return to the road where carnival belongs but safety has to come first and with the latest cautious announcement on the government’s road map, this is the only way to ensure that.”

“In making this decision, we have considered our responsibilities to deliver a safe, spectacular, successful and sustainable carnival.

“The conclusion is that with so much uncertainty, with time short for carnivalists to prepare and the risk of eventual cancellation a real possibility, we must refocus our efforts for 2022.”

Further video footage on Twitter shows the extent of the 2022 Notting Hill Carnival celebrations:

