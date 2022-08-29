By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 12:12

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine's 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroying Russian tank Credit: Twitter @666_mancer

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shared footage of a Russian tank being destroyed by the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Footage of Ukraine’s 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroying a Russian tank was shared on Twitter:

The caption alongside the video published on the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade official Facebook page read:

“EVERY ONE OF US HAS BEEN KILLED! Today is Memorial Day of the defenders of Ukraine, who died in the fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country…. In memory of all … Let us remember for each … Every postponement of our artillery – for destruction!”

“One shot – minus one enemy tank. We’ll win – in memory of you, brothers… For the sake of our children! Death to the enemy! Holy memory to the Heroes! 🇺🇦 #14ombr_Knyazivska_brigade #national_to_garment_in_fighting #russia_must_be_destroyed #stoprussia”

Ukraine’s 14th Mechanised Brigade was named after Prince Roman the Great and is a mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

First formed in December 2014 by joining the disbanded 51st Mechanised Brigade and newly mobilised units, it is part of Operational Command West and based in Volodymyr, Ukraine.

The video follows the Ukraine’s Armed Forces sharing footage of Russian vehicles being destroyed by the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, as reported on Wednesday, August 1o.

