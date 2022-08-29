By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 13:43

WATCH: Heart-warming moment 10-year-old saves his mum from drowning. Image: Mwaki Mwaki Archives (MMA)/YouTube

Surveillance video captured the moment Gavin Keeney jumped into the pool to get his mother to safety while she was having a medical episode.

On August 5, the Keeney family from Oklahoma in the US were incredibly lucky to have 10-year-old Gavin around to save his mother’s life.

Gavin dragged his mother, Lori Keeney, to the stairs of the above-ground pool and upon hearing the commotion Lori’s father, who lives next door, came to help pull her out of the pool.

In a Facebook post, Lori Keeney detailed her son’s bravery in a post that read:

“Gavin had just got out of the pool and was on the porch and that’s when he heard me.”

“He jumped in…the dog even tried to get in..he gets me over to the ladder and then my Dad runs in.”

CLICK HERE to watch Gavin in action.

10-year-old Gavin was awarded by the Kingston Police Department in Oklahoma for his actions in saving his mother.

The Police department announced the news on Facebook in a post that read:

“Due to the quick actions of this young man his mother didn’t swallow any water and is still alive to this day.”

“Thank you Gavin you are a true hero and a positive light for this community.”