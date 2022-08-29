By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 10:26

WATCH: Horror at Reading festival with fighting, looting and burning tents Credit: Twitter @_ShannonBolitho

Video footage of Reading festival has shown fighting, looting and burning tents, with many festival-goers deciding to leave early, as reported on Monday, August 29.

The last day of Reading festival saw complete chaos as fights broke out, tents were burnt and tents were set on fire.

Video footage of the horrific scenes seen at Reading festival were shared on Twitter:

“Absolutely shocking scenes at Reading festival,” posted one user alongside footage”

Reading Festival tweeted:

“Be safe and TAKE YOUR TENTS HOME ‼️#NOMUSICONADEADPLANET”

To which one user responded: “Probably won’t bother taking mine,” alongside footage of a destroyed tent.

Probably won’t bother taking mine pic.twitter.com/utvc82t0OK — Gianna (@giannanix0n) August 29, 2022

Reading police responded to a concerned mother whose daughter was at the festival:

“Hi Alison. Please tell your daughter to let the security team on-site know, and if possible, can she move away from the area + stay safe. Thanks.”

“She’s moving to the arena but security are thin on the ground. This is orange camp off Little John’s Lane”

She's moving to the arena but security are thin on the ground. This is orange camp off Little John's Lane pic.twitter.com/1VmP25xfLw — Alison (@999bradders) August 28, 2022

The shocking footage of Reading festival comes after reports of dancers plummeting through a bus stop roof at Notting Hill Carnival, as celebrations got out of hand, as reported on Monday, August 29.

The footage showed eight dancers on top of a bus stop roof performing in front of a large crowd, who eagerly filmed them while egging them on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.