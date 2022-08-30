By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 12:30

Ambulance crew die in fire caused by petrol tanker crash in Russia Credit: Twitter @tass_agency

An accident with a petrol tanker has claimed the lives of four people in Russia, near the village of Vorobino in the Yaroslavl region, as reported on Tuesday, August 30.

The fire caused by a petrol tanker crash in Russia was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Yaroslavl region who stated:

“According to preliminary information, four people died as a result of the accident. Employees of the State Automobile Inspectorate, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and medics are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the accident are being established.”

Russian state news agency TASS shared footage of the fire on Twitter:

ДТП с бензовозом произошло в районе деревни Воробино в Ярославской области, число погибших выросло до трех, сообщили в региональном управлении МЧС:https://t.co/nnb66eqGfg Видео: МЧС России/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/nwzFDdtRzS — ТАСС (@tass_agency) August 30, 2022

Mikhail Evraev, the region’s acting head clarified that an ambulance crew was killed in the fire caused by a petrol tanker crash on his Telegram channel:

“A serious accident occurred on the Kostroma highway in Yaroslavl region in the village of Vorobino. As a result of the accident a fuel tanker, a car and an ambulance, which was on its way on a call, collided.”

“Fuel was spilled, the ambulance burst into flames and the fire spread to neighbouring houses. Unfortunately, the entire team died,” he wrote.

According to the Department of Health of the Yaroslavl Region, the driver and two paramedics of the Yaroslavl Central District Hospital were killed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region added that the fourth deceased person was the driver of the petrol tanker.

The incident occurred at 10:15 Moscow time on 14 km of the road R-132 “Golden Ring”.

After the accident, there was a fuel spill and two private single-storey houses also caught fire as a result of the vehicle’s subsequent ignition.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region, the area of the fire is 200 square metres with 45 people and 16 units of equipment involved in extinguishing it.

