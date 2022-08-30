Another fight on an aircraft, only this time it’s TWO PILOTS scrapping in the cockpit

By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 4:00
Image of two airline pilots at the controls of an aircraft.
Credit: Carlos E. Santa Maria/Shutterstock.com
One of the flight crew allegedly spent the whole flight sitting with the two pilots in the cockpit to ensure the trouble didn’t flare up again between them. A spokesperson for Air France called their altercation: “totally inappropriate behaviour”, and confirmed that both men had been suspended.
Recently, another issue befell Air France when safety shortcuts were cited by the government oversight agency. One of the incidents allegedly involved a tank that was 1.4 tons short of fuel.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.