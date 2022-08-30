Another fight on an aircraft, only this time it’s TWO PILOTS scrapping in the cockpit

Another fight between two people has been reported onboard an aeroplane this Monday, August 29. Normally these incidents involve drunken or unruly passengers, with the plane’s captain usually having to intervene. Unfortunately, on this occasion that was not possible, because it was the two pilots who were fighting.This unusual incident occurred on an Air France flight that departed Geneva in Switzerland destined for the French capital of Paris . For reasons still unknown, the pilot and his co-pilot got involved in a brawl in the cockpit of the A320 aircraft, according to tmz.com .It is thought that the two men exchanged blows shortly after the plane took off from Geneva. Apparently, the flight attendants heard the noises made by the two squabbling men and managed to enter the cockpit and separate them.

One of the flight crew allegedly spent the whole flight sitting with the two pilots in the cockpit to ensure the trouble didn’t flare up again between them. A spokesperson for Air France called their altercation: “totally inappropriate behaviour”, and confirmed that both men had been suspended.

Recently, another issue befell Air France when safety shortcuts were cited by the government oversight agency. One of the incidents allegedly involved a tank that was 1.4 tons short of fuel.