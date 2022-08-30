Big Eyes Coin and Solana for 10x NFT Gains

By EWN • 30 August 2022 • 12:13

Non-fungible tokens are gaining ground within the crypto industry and outside due to their approach to tokenising real-world assets. These non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent anything from art and music to fashion, and they exist on cryptographically secured blockchains.

They cannot be replicated and therefore provide a unique way of proving ownership. The NFT industry was valued at $17 billion in 2021 and has witnessed thousands of artists, creators, and buyers flood its marketplaces. While there are projects dedicated mainly to NFTs, we have crypto networks encompassing the perks of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. Solana (SOL), being a prime example, joined the NFT wagon early enough. It hosts some of the biggest NFT marketplaces, including OpenSea and Magic Eden.

But, there’s a new NFT platform on the block, with all the fun that Solana (SOL) skipped out on in its creation- Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has its eyes set on the top NFT spot, with opportunities available to users with its marine-dedicated, one-of-a-kind collection.

Protect the Ocean with the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT Collection

While it’s easy for a project to come up with its own NFT collection, find a marketplace, and list, it is rare to find one with ties to an aspect that really matters. This is what Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to do with its first NFT project.

The mission of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token network is to “establish and protect ocean sanctuaries (along with all the beautiful fish within them).” Taking the hearts of non-fungible tokens to the sea, the platform has its eyes on attaining the position of a top 10 NFT project.

Of course, this will be done with the inclusion of its thriving community, bringing advantages to all users. There will also be a sizable donation to marine charity organisations from NFT taxes collected.

Aside from non-fungible tokens, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to open the doors of decentralised finance (DeFi) to the world’s population through immersive and simplified educational strategies. Users who walk through the doors will find themselves in a community where wealth is freely and evenly distributed.

It is worth noting that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale is live, with the lowest price of BIG tokens available for early buyers.

Solana (NFT) and The NFT Era

Solana (SOL) has been proclaimed one of the most non-fungible tokens (NFT) and DeFi-friendly blockchains in the cryptosphere. The blockchain network has largely impacted the creator’s and collector’s economy and their merge with non-fungible tokens.

Additionally, Solana (SOL) has ramped up its goal of maximum security with burn NFT features to wade off crypto hacks that have stolen non-fungible tokens worth hundreds of millions.

Having access to two of the most popular NFT marketplaces- OpenSea and MagicEden- has allowed Solana (SOL) users to tap into potential NFT gains over time.

Conclusion

While non-fungible tokens have been condemned as bad for the environment, governed by shoddy ethics, and more, there are platforms with strategic plans to make a difference. These crypto projects, like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), have begun from inception to protect the ecosystem and learn from the mistakes of others.

