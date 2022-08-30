Body of missing Spanish man found in Malaga’s Los Montes with suspected gunshot wound to the head

By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 22:33

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

The body of a missing Spanish man was found in the Malaga region of Los Montes with a suspected bullet wound to his head.

Malaga National Police officers are today, Tuesday, August 30, investigating the discovery of a body that was found this morning with a single bullet wound in its head. It has been established that the corpse is that of David, a 21-year-old Spanish man who had been reported missing yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 29.

According to sources close to the case, his body was discovered in the Malaga region of Los Montes, near the Guadalmedina riverbed. A large wound on his head was consistent with that caused by a firearm they said.

The police are believed to be searching for a hunter who is thought to have been observed recently in the area where David’s body was found. Their search had intensified in that area leading to the body subsequently being located.

This was helped by the fact that a relative of David’s had found his vehicle abandoned nearby, in a fairly isolated area in that part of Los Montes. Forensic detectives have since concentrated their search in this area, with the aim of finding clues that shed light on the case.