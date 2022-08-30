By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 1:25

12-year-old gunman detained after shooting incident in East Oakland, California

A 12-year-old boy has been detained by Californian police after he shot and injured a 13-year-old boy at a school in East Oakland.

A 12-year-old boy turned into a gunman this Monday, August 29, as he carried out a shooting on the Californian campus of the Madison Park Academy in East Oakland. According to police sources, the pre-teen shot and injured a 13-year-old student.

The suspect is currently in police custody, while his victim has been rushed to a hospital suffering from injuries that have not been revealed. It was confirmed by the police that the shooter attempted to escape after the incident at the middle school but was subsequently apprehended.

Officers from the Alameda Country Sheriff’s Office were among the first responders. They confirmed that a 13-year-old boy had been taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The attack was also believed to have been premeditated they suggested, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

#BREAKING Juvenile shot at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. Police take one person into custody. Police not releasing any other details at this time. @nbcbayarea #SkyRanger over the scene. Students being escorted off campus. pic.twitter.com/B6qXanv9Ab — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) August 29, 2022

Very little information is available at present, and it is not known whether the detainee was a student at the school. Officials reportedly evacuated the facility once the shooting occurred.

Police officers located the weapon used in the shooting which has been secured while investigations continue.

Madison Park Academy is located in the Sobrante Park neighbourhood of East Oakland, which has a reputation locally as being one of the most crime-ridden areas in the state, on the east side of San Francisco Bay.

Hundreds of students, staff, and worried parents can be seen in a chaotic crowd just off the campus area in aerial footage taken just after the school was evacuated. It was taken from a helicopter and posted on social media.

Here’s the scene at the school where parents are waiting for the kids after shooting at Madison Park Academy @KTVU pic.twitter.com/f8RGnFXCBL — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) August 29, 2022

