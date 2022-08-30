By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 22:44
Former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev dead at the age of 92
Russian media has reported this evening, Tuesday, August 30, that the country’s former President, Mikhail Gorbachev, has passed away aged 92. He was the eighth and final leader of the old Soviet Union, who will always be remembered as the man who brought the Iron Curtain down, and ended the Cold War.
⚡️ The former president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died, Russian media reports. pic.twitter.com/Izi2TSvqsa
— Flash (@Flash43191300) August 30, 2022
According to official statements from the Russian state news agencies, Gorbachev died after a long illness. His rule over the USSR etched the words perestroika (reform) and glasnost (openness) into the minds of the outside world.
A report from RIA / Novosti simply read: “Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness”, according to CNN. He reportedly passed away at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.
Gorbachev was elected head of the government in 1985, and although he was committed to preserving the Soviet state and to its socialist ideals, he believed significant reform was necessary. This was particularly more so after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
He subsequently withdrew all Russian forces from Afghanistan and engaged in summits with the then US President, Ronald Reagan, to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and ultimately end the Cold War.
