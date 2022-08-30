By Chris King • 30 August 2022 • 19:09
'Sudden illness' takes the life of award-winning up-and-coming actress and model aged 32
Charlbi Dean, the 32-year-old South African model, and up-and-coming actress has been confirmed to have passed away yesterday, Monday, August 29. According to a report today, Tuesday, August 30, from the celebrity news outlet TMZ, her rep told them she had an ‘unexpected sudden illness’.
No further information was revealed regarding her cause of death, but a source told TMZ that Charlbi passed away in a New York City hospital.
Her new film, ‘Triangle of Sadness’, is due for release soon, after winning the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival last May. Dean stars in the lead role opposite Hollywood legend Woody Harrelson.
The movie plot is built around passengers from a wrecked cruise ship who find themselves stranded after being washed ashore. They have been occupied recently doing the rounds of red carpets to promote their film.
Dean is also known for playing the part of ‘Syodide’, in the CW show ‘Black Lightning’. In this American superhero drama television series she took the role of an anti-hero hitman/assassin who possesses high-level fighting skills while having bulletproof skin.
The award-winning South African actress also featured in ‘Porthole’, ‘An Interview With God’, and ‘Blood In The Water’.
Her passing brought an outpouring of tribute on social media:
What a massive shock and tragedy. She’s so witty and deadpan and clockwork-precise in Triangle of Sadness, and I was so excited to see a new South African talent on the international scene. My thoughts are with all her loved ones and collaborators. https://t.co/vOCvwID7LT
What a massive shock and tragedy. She’s so witty and deadpan and clockwork-precise in Triangle of Sadness, and I was so excited to see a new South African talent on the international scene. My thoughts are with all her loved ones and collaborators. https://t.co/vOCvwID7LT
Charlbi Dean was a genuinely lovely person whose talent and warmth the world was about to discover. beyond sad to read this https://t.co/mUTXs0fFix
Charlbi Dean was a genuinely lovely person whose talent and warmth the world was about to discover. beyond sad to read this https://t.co/mUTXs0fFix
Cape Town-raised model, actress and rising Hollywood star Charlbi Dean Kriek has passed away. Our sincerest condolences to all of her loved ones. https://t.co/Bus9gcEp9v
Cape Town-raised model, actress and rising Hollywood star Charlbi Dean Kriek has passed away. Our sincerest condolences to all of her loved ones. https://t.co/Bus9gcEp9v
