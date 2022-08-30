By Joshua Manning • 30 August 2022 • 10:51

Bulk carrier beached off Gibraltar bay after collision with another ship Credit: Twitter @Gibdan1

Bulk Carrier OS 35 is currently beached off Gibraltar bay after a collision with another ship on the evening of Monday, August 29.

The Gibraltar Port Authority reported the collision between the bulk carrier and another ship stating:

“The Port Authority is dealing with an incident involving a collision between two vessels in the Bay. The vessel OS 35 clipped the vessel ADAM LNG as the former was manouvering to exit the Bay.”

“The Port Authority directed the vessel OS 35 to the Eastside in order to ensure it could be beached and in that way try to minimise as much as possible the risk of the vessel sinking and to secure the lives of the mariners on board.”

“The vessel is presently beached off Catalan Bay. Gibraltar Pilots are onboard the vessel.”

“Tugs are in process of being deployed and booms are to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill.”

“The Captain of the Port is in contact with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras in order to ensure a coordinated response that maximises the use of relevant resources in the area.”

“The OS 35 is Bulk Carrier. She is flagged in Tuvalu and is presently loaded with steel rebars.”

Photos of the incident were shared on Twitter:

A 35,000-deadweight ton bulk carrier is low in the water and in danger of sinking at Gibraltar. Vessel is the OS 35 (yes, that's the name), latterly known as the JS COMET. OS 35 is owned and operated by Shipping Bank in Seoul Rep of Korea https://t.co/ybT4ou8GOQ — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) August 29, 2022

A few more pics taken this morning of the stricken bulker OS35 off Gibraltar. Also added, a pic of the ship which was also involved in the collision last night, LNG tanker ADAM LNG #shipsinpics #ships #shipping #shipspotting pic.twitter.com/sMAwlh8ioL — Daniel Ferro (@Gibdan1) August 30, 2022

In an update issued on Tuesday, August 30, the government of Gibraltar stated:

“The situation with the Bulk Carrier OS 35 has remained stable overnight. There have been no significant developments.”

“The Gibraltar Port Authority remains at the scene and is continuously reviewing all aspects of the situation.”

“Approximately 400 metres of boom are now readily available on scene ready to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill.”

“A notice to mariners has been issued by the GPA with a 200m exclusion zone already in place around the OS 35.”

“All port operations were suspended by the GPA during the initial stages of the operation for approximately 4 hours and the Gibraltar Port has now fully reopened for all activity.”

“The cooperation with the Algeciras Port continues, with the deployment of assets from Algeciras Port (Salvamento Maritimo) being considered.”

“A further update will be issued during the course of the morning.”

The news comes after, on Monday, August 29, the UK re-affirmed the city status of Gibraltar, as granted by Queen Victoria, confirming its special status in the Realms of Her Majesty the Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram